20 years ago

The Homer Town Square Task Force held a meeting to consider ideas for an undeveloped area of land east of Main Street between the Bypass and Pioneer Avenue. “It’s an unbelievable opportunity that we have an undeveloped” block of land, said Kachemak Heritage Land Trust Executive Director Barb Seaman.

— From the issue of Aug. 1 , 2002

30 years ago

Vandals spray painted triangles on five local churches. The crime spree stemmed from a controversy in which a pastor’s wife said pyramid-themed art by Kenny Porter displayed at the Homer Post Office was “satanic” and postal officials banned the art.

— From the issue of Aug. 6, 1992

50 years ago

Terri Erikson of Homer was crowned Rodeo Queen at the annual Soldotna Days Rodeo. Erikson, 14, rode a Palomino quarter house from the Broken Arrow Ranch owned by her father, Bill Erikson. Erikson also took first place in the barrel races.

— From the issue of Aug. 3, 1972