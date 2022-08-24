20 years ago

As a result of the city of Homer expanding through annexation, five Homer City Council seats were up for election, leading to a crowded field of 15 candidates total. Two seats for a three-year term were open, one seat for a two-year term was open, and two seats for a one-year term were open.

— From the issue of Aug. 22 , 2002

30 years ago

While bear hunting in the Caribou Hills, a Homer man found about 25 pounds of mail that fell out of a SouthCentral plane, but didn’t want to say exactly where he’d found it since it was at his secret hunting spot.

— From the issue of Aug. 27, 1992

50 years ago

In her column, Homer Mayor Hazel Heath wrote that the Homer Chamber of Commerce presented a petition to the Homer City Council asking that a vote be put to the people creating a 1% sales tax. Heath also said the city needed to redo its house numbering system.

— From the issue of Aug. 24, 1972