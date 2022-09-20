Arts briefs.

49 Writers author speaks

The Kachemak Bay Campus presents a reading by 49 Writers Tutka Bay Retreat author Luis Aberto Urrea at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the college. Urrea, a Guggenheim Fellow and Pulitzer Prize finalist.,is the author of 18 books and has won numerous awards for his poetry, fiction and essays. This event is free and open to the public.

Local authors speak

Homer authors Tom Kizzia and Richard Chiappone hold an author talk from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Homer Public Library. In honor of Alaska Book Week, join Kizzia and Chiappone as they continue their audience-interactive discussion of writing about Alaska using nonfiction (journalism) or fiction writing techniques. Deep thoughts and silly jokes will be guaranteed. This hybrid event may be attended in-person at the library or online via Zoom.

Artist receives Rasmuson grant

Homer artist Kim McNett received a $7,500 project grant award from the Rasmuson Foundation. She was one of 24 artists and composers to receive project grants as part of the 2022 Rasmuson Foundation Individual Artist Awards. McNett will use the grant to create a peatland mural for the Homer airport. This public art installation will integrate her love of watercolor illustrations with digital media to celebrate these special wetlands for their biodiversity, beauty and value of sequestering carbon.