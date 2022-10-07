20 years ago

Homer Police arrested a 14-year-old boy on weapons charges after he brought a handgun to Homer Middle School. Police received a report the boy brandished a weapon in the McDonald’s parking lot. Police found a loaded .357 Sig Sauer semiautomatic pistol in the boy’s backpack. School said the boy had brought the gun to school, though he did not show it to anyone.

— From the issue of Oct. 3, 2002

30 years ago

A Homer man, Glenn Gnad, tried to get permission to install condom vending machines in Homer Harbor restrooms, but City Manager Richard Leland rejected the proposal. Leland said the city didn’t want to take liability for vandalism to the machines. Gnad said he sells condoms to prevent the spread of the HIV virus that causes AIDS. Gnad had put up condom machines at local bars.

— From the issue of Oct. 8, 1992

50 years ago

The Oct. 5, 1972 issue is missing from the Homer News archives.