Letters to the Editor

I’m voting yes

As an Alaska Native woman, I’m voting yes on Ballot Measure 1 for a constitutional convention on Nov. 8 for two main reasons.

First, I believe we can have better representation from Alaska Natives and women when the delegates are elected this time. In 1955, when we had the original convention, there was only one Alaska Native and six women out of 55 people. The rest were non-Native men. The views of Alaska Natives and women are needed and will be a much greater part of a convention now.

The second reason I’m voting Yes for a constitutional convention is because politicians have stolen some of our PFD check and that is wrong. Especially now, when fuel and grocery prices have gone up so high, Alaskans deserve to have our full PFD check. Politicians think they can spend our dividend check better than us but they are wrong. It’s our money. Let us decide how to spend it.

So for these two reasons, I’m voting yes for a constitutional convention on Nov. 8. I encourage you to do the same and to tell all your family and friends to also vote yes.

Betty Jo Moore

The right tool

Opening the Alaska Constitution right now would be a big mistake.

If and when changes are necessary, the amendment process is the way to go. At the risk of a slight exaggeration here, I see opening the whole Constitution as taking a wrecking ball to a structure and then expecting to put it back together in a better form in 75 days.

Instead, the amendment process could be viewed using renovation to make some changes, improvements and updates on a specific part when necessary but leaving the basic structure firmly in place.

If we have a convention, we would risk losing our right to privacy, and I don’t want Big Brother’s surveillance in my life.

We would risk having equal access to natural resources and I don’t want us to lose personal hunting and fishing rights.

We would risk changes to education funding by special interests. And with unlimited outside funding, we would risk our businesses and the integrity of our industries.

Use the amendment process when necessary — it’s already worked 42 times. Keep Alaska for Alaskans: Vote NO on Ballot Measure #1.

Lani Raymond

Homer

The Big Denial

The 2020 election results are not in the Bible. Still Sarah Vance leads a chorus of election deniers claiming that Donald Trump won. At her church she showed a movie “2000 Mules” that claims Democrats stuffed ballot boxes. (The movie cites cellphone location data proves this. The data and documentary were put together by an immigrant who was serving jailtime in a halfway house for illegal contributions till Trump pardoned him in 2018.) Yet Vance leads her flock of followers in claims of voter fraud despite overwhelming findings by judges that there is no credible evidence.

Would you pick a person to represent you in Juneau who doesn’t believe election results? Give Sarah the experience of how elections work and show her the door.

Have faith in Flora! and don’t drink the Kool-Aid.

Susan Butler

Homer

To the editor:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski wants you to believe that she’s a moderate on abortion, but the truth is that she’s an extremist.

Based on her comments after Roe v. Wade was overturned and the decision on abortion was returned to the states, and considering the abortion legislation she supports, it’s fair to say that she supports no limits on abortion at all.

Murkowski spends a lot of time criticizing others for their abortion views, but she never is asked to defend her own. Almost no one supports abortions up to the moment of birth, yet this is what Murkowski would allow.

It’s time to speak frankly – on abortion, Lisa Murkowski is an extremist.

Charlie Franz

Homer

Dear Editor,

I would like to remind voters of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s track record.

He worked to do away with the Alaska Marine Highway. He refused to work with federal fish management, resulting in closure of Cook Inlet commercial fishing.

He illegally used State money for his campaign with partisan political ads. He awarded illegal, no bid contracts to foreign investors and campaign donors. He charged $5 for invitation-only “town hall meetings” with contributions going to his dark money campaign.

He consistently chose companies from outside Alaska to fill Alaskan jobs. He hired an outside firm to sue Alaskan unions.

He made huge cuts to K-12 and University education, senior benefits, public media, mental health, environmental protection, the arts.

He demanded a loyalty pledge from State workers, and fired those who would not sign.

He attacked the judiciary with budget cuts when they made decisions he didn’t like.

He pushed ADF&G to allow jet skis in Kachemak Bay Critical Habitat area.

He is working for special interest groups, not the people of Alaska … and Sarah Vance supports him all the way. Please vote these two out.

Sue Christiansen

She’s feckless, but smart

There was some expected political news this week. Lisa Murkowski made her most despicable RINO move yet by announcing she was planning to vote for Democrat Mary Peltola in the upcoming election for representative.

The fact is Murkowski’s Senate campaign is taking on water faster than a sinking ship and her move is a sign of pure desperation.

Murkowski is trailing in the polls to Kelly Tshibaka, and to have any chance of winning reelection, Murky must rely on the flawed ranked choice voting system we are using this year. Murky has a chance if all the Democrats in bush Alaska will put Murky in the #2 spot on their RCV ballot this year behind the Democrat Senate candidate Pat Chesbro. Chesbro has no chance to win, but if her votes could go to Murky in the second round, it might be just enough to put Murky over the top.

The good news is we have a clear path to defeat Murkowski if everybody who is disgusted by this action votes for Kelly Tshibaka as their only choice for Senate. Whatever you do, don’t put Murkowski’s name anywhere on your ballot.

There is a red tsunami coming this election year, let’s use it to sink Murkowski’s political ship forever. Vote Tshibaka!

Greg Sarber

Homer

A movement to destroy our democracy

The MAGA movement is the greatest movement to destroy our democracy and install a dictator. Large corporations and the rich will have the upper hand and personal freedoms will be squashed. Go MAGA! No, really, GO! If you don’t like this country.

Lela Ryterski

Be an educated voter

Every election is important, right? Right! In even-numbered years, sandwiched around the annual borough/city elections in October, the state and federal primary and general elections are held.

It has been a busy election year but please do not tire or fret, this is the last one for the year. All should have the State of Alaska Official Election Pamphlet by now. The picture on the front and the pictures on the “I Voted” stickers were drawn by our public school kids. Via an online contest, winners who submitted drawings were chosen. We honor all the students who submitted entries.

What’s on the ballot? U.S. senator and representative and state senator and representative candidates; state governor/lieutenant governor candidates; a ballot measure; and judges up for retention.

All candidate statements and websites along with statements in support and against Ballot Measure 1 on whether to hold a constitutional convention are in the election pamphlet. We hope everyone has heard, read or attended the various candidate and ballot measure forums and debates. There are more coming up, tune in or attend!

Also in the pamphlet are the judges up for retention and State Judicial Council evaluations of them. There is an explanation on how judges are chosen in Alaska and the role of the Judicial Council. More information on the Judicial Council is at ajc.state.ak.us. We urge voters to educate themselves on this process.

Early and absentee in-person voting began Oct. 24 at Homer City Hall, the Soldotna Prep School, Kenai City Clerk’s office, Seldovia City Clerk’s office and Seward City Clerk’s office, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Oct. 29 is the deadline to apply for an absentee mail-in ballot. Elections.alaska.gov

Nov. 8 is Election Day!

You can be an informed voter and remember, all votes count and all voices matter.

Therese Lewandowski for Kenai Peninsula Votes

HCOA Applauds local businesses

With so many non-profits in our small community, our local artists, entrepreneurs, and businesses are continuously fielding requests for support. This week Homer Council on the Arts would like to acknowledge and applaud all these gracious donors, but especially The Grog Shop and Ulmer’s for their support of our wine tasting class this past Saturday. The three outstanding Cabernets donated by the Grog Shop and the many accoutrements donated by Ulmer’s made for a gay and interesting evening. Who would have thought there were so many creative aerators?

We would also like to thank Twisted Goat for their gracious gift certificate and Lary Kuhns for the beautiful wood cake server he made and donated, as well as dessert makers Nancy Wise, Amy Stonorov, Jaime Parish, Diane Borgman, Red Bird Kitchen, Marilyn Parrett, Melanie Dufour, and Sherry Robinson. The donated appetizers paired nicely with the cabernet, from hefty Mediterranean Mezzo to light fruit palate cleansers. I learned what a butter board was and recognized Sherry Robinson as the queen of charcuterie! Culinary arts are indeed among HCOA’s repertoire of arts endeavors.

Our hostesses for the evening, Sharlene Cline and Marilyn Parrett, ensured that the event was a delightful adventure. You can tell these gals have done this a time or two.

Last but not least, thanks to all who attended, enjoyed and contributed for a fun evening! And be sure to support our local businesses.

Kiki Abrahamson for the HCOA board

Thank you to our fiscal sponsor

Dear Homer Foundation Board and Staff,

The goal of this project was to repair and revitalize the Kachemak City Park, an important recreational outlet for the Homer area that hosts thousands of visits each year. The COVID-19 pandemic made clear that there is an enormous need for more healthy, outdoor recreational options in the Homer area. In addition, development right around the park — including a 24-unit affordable housing development and a 40-lot subdivision mean that the need for expanded opportunities at the park will rapidly expand in the coming years. At the time of the founding of the project, the Park was in disrepair, with crumbling tennis courts and a beleaguered playground. This was just as social distancing was taking hold, and the affordable housing development was being constructed. People were looking for outdoor options to recreate and gather.

Repair and revitalization of the park is nearly complete. The new tennis/pickleball/basketball courts and accompanied fencing are in place — and in plenty of time to see lots of summer activity. New playground features have been added. A soccer field has been seeded and will be ready for use next spring. And, probably the most exciting development, the lower Kenai Peninsula’s first bicycle “pump track” was constructed at the park and has proven to be incredibly popular.

This project galvanized the community at a time when divisions — over COVID response, school closures, and mask mandates — were threatening to unravel social fabric in the region. Dozens of people stepped forward to help out with the project, and unexpected in-kind donations allowed the project to reach beyond its goal, doubling the size of the existing playground, for example. HEA stepped forward to donate old power poles, and local contractors and junk yard owners donated truck tires for the pump track. All told, project volunteers raised $235,000 in donations and another $100,000 in in-kind gifts.

Because of the broad involvement of the community, this park has a lot of community touches you might not see in a municipal park elsewhere. A volunteer planted raspberry bushes at the edge of the new playing field, and a bike rack was donated by a local business owner. So many people rolled up their sleeves to assist, including a volunteer who stepped forward with a backhoe to “plant” the donated tires and poles to serve as fencing around the pump track.

Support from the Homer Foundation was instrumental to the project to help pay for court refurbishment, fence replacement, and new playground equipment. And the Foundation’s support was a critical vote of confidence in the project, putting wind in our sales that helped raise awareness about the volunteer effort and the need for community support. Support from the Homer Foundation has helped make possible an investment in community health and wellness that will pay dividends for years to come.

Thank you so much!

Connie Isenhour, Bill Fry, Chris Perk and Jeanne Walker, K-City Park Committee