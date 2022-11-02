November exhibits warm up town with the fire of creativity

Bruce Robinson shows some of his work at his shop that will be displayed at Grace Ridge Brewing this month. (Photo provided)

Scarves embroidered with designs by Eric Behnke are on display with prints and original drawings at Fireweed Gallery this month. (Photo provided)

These earrings by Allison Galbraith are part of a show of new work by Ptarmigan Arts artists at the gallery. (Photo provided)

This woodworking by Ted Heuer is part of a show of new work by Ptarmigan Arts artists at the gallery. (Photo provided)

Carla Klinker Cope’s “My Bones” is one of the works in “Salmon Culture: Kachemak Bay Connections,” an exhibit at the Pratt Museum. (Photo provided)

“Threshold” exhibits a series of objects designed in cooperation with algorithms and constructed with the support of computer-controlled tools by Anchorage-based artist Hans Hallinen. His work is on display at Bunnell Street Arts Center. (Photo provided)

“Raven Berry” by Susan Watkins is one of the pieces in the 5x7 show opening Friday at the Homer Council on the Arts. (Photo provided)

First Friday for November shows that as the season grows colder, Homer’s art scene continues to warm with the fire of creativity. New exhibits this month includes an exhibit at Bunnell Street Arts Center of sculptures created using computer technology as well as woodworking made in the old school method by master artists in shows at the Art Shop Gallery, Grace Ridge Brewing and Ptarmigan Arts.

At the Homer Council on the Arts, the annual “Fun with 5×7” show returns with art created by emerging and established artists all in the format of 5-inches by 7-inches. The Ptarmigan Arts show also features new work by member artists at the co-op. The Dean family also shows their work at their gallery, Creative Fire Studio.

Shows that opened in October continue at Fireweed Gallery, with “Our Town,” a collaboration by by Teresa Aldridge and colored by Erik Behnke, and “Salmon Culture: Kachemak Bay Connections” at the Pratt Museum & Park.

Art Shop Gallery

202 W. Pioneer Ave.

Woodworking by Gerard Garland

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

Art Shop Gallery hosts artist Gerard Garland. Garland is the son of a carpenter/woodworker and has been woodworking since 1946. An architectural designer, builder and cabinet maker, he has exhibited work in Juneau, Anchorage, Haines and Homer, received a Rasmuson Foundation award for Sculpture. In this exhibit, he will be showing vases, bowls and tables.

Bunnell Street Arts Center

106 W. Bunnell Ave.

“Threshold”

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception, with 6 p.m. artist talk

Bunnell Street Art Center presents Anchorage installation artist Hans Hallinen. “Threshold” exhibits a series of objects designed in cooperation with algorithms and constructed with the support of computer-controlled tools. The objects presented in Threshold are an attempt by a non-expert at using the software and machinery that powers contemporary life for a more poetic purpose. Every step in the process of making, from design to carving, was crafted in cooperation with technology. Hans Hallinen is an Alaska-born artist, designer, and art handler. Hans has earned a bachelor of arts in sculpture at the University of Alaska Anchorage, where he continues to work as the Sculpture Area Technician, as well as the preparator for the Kumura Gallery and Arc Gallery.

Bunnell also welcomes Allison Akootchook Warden, an Iñupiaq poet and a tribal member of the Native village of Kaktovik, as Artist in Residence for Nov. 5–13, with a reading on Nov. 12 at 5:30 pm. Warden will focus on expanding her work, aulayaiqsimarugut (we are immovable/we are steadfast), into a full-length play and work on her novel and poetry. In addition, Warden hopes to update her website and research forming a publishing company for music. A short version of aulayaiqsimarugut debuted at Out North theatre in April of 2022.

Creative Fires Studio and Dean Gallery

40374 Waterman Rd.

Open Gallery by Dean family artists

5-7 p.m. First Friday Reception

The Dean Gallery is family owned and features a wide range of contemporary Alaska art, from significant focal point wood and metal wall art to bronze sculptures, intricately carved wood panels, and specialty prints on wood, metal, and paper, as well as greeting cards and stickers. The gallery with its circular construction and reclaimed redwood timber frame displays provides a taste of what people experience during the 2-hour Dean Family Farm and Art Studio tours. Jeff Dean’s 9-foot long heat colored steel and black cherry Salmon Stream Table is now on display, along with new originals and prints by Jeff, Ranja and M’fanwy Dean.

Fireweed Gallery

475 E. Pioneer Ave.

“Our Town” by Teresa Aldridge and Erik Behnke

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

Fireweed Gallery continues its October exhibit, “Our Town,” a vibrant collaboration of colorful drawings by two local artists, depicting many of Homer’s iconic buildings, as well as rustic cabins, barns and more. Illustrated by Teresa Aldridge and colored by Erik Behnke, Our Town was a year in the making and both originals and prints of their collaborative work will be available. Added to this exhibit from the October opening are new framed prints and scarves with Behnke’s designs embroidered onto them.

Grace Ridge Brewery

870 Smoky Bay Way off Lake Street

Wood Turning and Hand Built Fly Rods by Bruce Robinson and Todd Marale

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

Grace Ridge Brewery features the work of two Homer artists. Bruce Robinson turns wood from maple, walnut, and ash, as well as local woods like birch, spruce, and cottonwood. Each wood has its own characteristics and he learns something from each one. Each piece he creates is unique and he works hard to not repeat his designs and strives to make items that are both great to look at and functional.

Homer bamboo rod builder Todd Marrale has been building hand built split cane fly rods for 12 years. Each rod takes up to 70 hours to complete. He builds rods for small stream fishing to light saltwater fishing. He also builds spinning rods as well as casting and trolling rods. Along with a custom made hexagon hardwood rod tube, his rods are pleasing to the eye and highly durable.

Homer Council on the Arts

355 W. Pioneer Ave.

Fun with 5×7

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

Homer Council on the Arts hosts “Fun with 5×7.” More than 20 local artists of all ages and art experiences responded to the open call to create original artworks with the dimensions 5-inches by 7-inches. Work includes paintings, photography and more. These small and affordable artworks make excellent holiday gifts or additions to your personal collection.

Ptarmigan Arts Back Room Gallery

471 E. Pioneer Ave.

New Work by various artists

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

Ptarmigan Arts invites the public to see what’s new on display. Their co-op artists have been hard at work and are beginning to stock up for the holiday season. Check out new paintings, woodwork, pottery, cards, jewelry, prints, mixed media, and more.

Pratt Museum

3779 Bartlett St.

Salmon Culture: Kachemak Bay Connections

4-6 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

Pratt Museum showcases “Salmon Culture: Kachemak Bay Connections,” and is the sister exhibit to their special exhibit “Salmon Culture.” This exhibit shares stories of salmon connections from around Kachemak Bay, honoring the beauty and the magic of this fish that returns to us in annual cycles. What does salmon mean to you? Why should we care about salmon? “Salmon Culture: Kachemak Bay Connections” draws on a sampling of local artists whose work celebrates salmon from private collections and the Pratt’s archives. This exhibition is co-curated by two local daughters of salmon fishermen, Carla Klinker Cope and Nadia Jackinsky-Sethi.