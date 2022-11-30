20 years ago

As a fund raiser for the Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic, 15 Homer men posed nearly naked in a calendar, The Sexy Men of East End Road. Board member Diana Carbonelli said she got the idea from a British fund raising calendar. Homer Brewing Company held a release party for the calendar and with Two Sisters Cafe was one of the vendors selling the calendar.

— From the issue of Nov. 28, 2002

30 years ago

Homer Police Lt. Dennis Oakland said police have noticed a pattern in stolen vehciles: Cars parked at one part of town go missing, only to turn up at another part of town a short time later. Oakland said he thought some thefts might be people who needed a ride from one bar to another.

The week before thieves stole a Plymouth hatchback from the Kachemak Bowl parking lot found on the Spit, a Ford Bronco missing from the Spit found at City Hall, and a Ford pickup truck stolen from a Fairview Avenue home found on the Spit.

— From the issue of Dec. 3, 1992

50 years ago

The Nov. 30, 1972 issue is missing from the Homer News archives.