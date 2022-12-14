20 years ago

With rumors of Fred Meyer coming to town, the Homer City Council approved a six-month moratorium on building big-box stores larger than 30,000-square feet. Council members said they needed time to plan how to deal with possible large stores. Fred Meyer, owned by grocery giant Kroger, confirmed it was negotiating with Cook Inlet Region Inc. to build a store on CIRI land on Main Street in downtown Homer.

— From the issue of Dec. 12, 2002

30 years ago

Construction was slated to start in January to convert the Homer Junior High School pool into a multipurpose room once the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved a $217,000 bid by Blazy Construction to do the renovation. The bid included two optional projects — building a storeroom and adding more doorways. Parents, teachers and administrators for several years had been urging the borough to approve the project. Once done, the room was to be used for a variety of purposes, including a cafeteria. At the time the junior high did not have a lunchroom.

— From the issue of Dec. 17, 1992

50 years ago

The Dec. 15, 1972 issue is missing from the Homer News archives.