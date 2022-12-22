Years Ago
Published 1:30 am Thursday, December 22, 2022
20 years ago
Charter operators got what they wanted last week when the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly tossed out proposed changes to the way fish guides charge their customers borough and city sales taxes.
— From the issue of Dec. 19, 2002
30 years ago
Biologists are puzzling over an apparent decline in Alaska’s harbor seal population. From the Bering Sea to Prince William Sound, seal numbers have decreased markedly over the past several years and observers have been unable to agree on the cause. Local seal watchers have even noted changes here.
— From the issue of Dec. 24 1992
50 years ago
The Dec. 31, 1972 issue is missing from the Homer News archives.