20 years ago

Charter operators got what they wanted last week when the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly tossed out proposed changes to the way fish guides charge their customers borough and city sales taxes.

— From the issue of Dec. 19, 2002

30 years ago

Biologists are puzzling over an apparent decline in Alaska’s harbor seal population. From the Bering Sea to Prince William Sound, seal numbers have decreased markedly over the past several years and observers have been unable to agree on the cause. Local seal watchers have even noted changes here.

— From the issue of Dec. 24 1992

50 years ago

The Dec. 31, 1972 issue is missing from the Homer News archives.