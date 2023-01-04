20 years ago

Hot on the heels of the departure of one fast food franchise, another is looking to fill the void—and retail space—formerly occupied by Burger King. An Arby’s represntative has confirmed that the chain, which specializes in roast beef sandwiches , is investigating the possibility of opening a Homer store on the Sterling Highway next to Petro Express.

— From the issue of Jan. 2, 2003

30 years ago

The Kenai Peninsula School Board on Monday voted 6-1 to allow district health teachers teachers to continue to use the controversial book sex, “Changing Bodies, Changing Lives,” as reference material for teachers’ eyes only.

— From the isse of Jan. 7, 1993

50 years ago

The January 1973 issues are missing from the Homer News archives.