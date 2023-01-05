Galleries take a breath in January

After a busy holiday season, all of the galleries are taking a break from showcasing new art exhibits, but remain open for browsing and shopping. Grace Ridge Brewing is hosting two artists in January, so stop by and check out their work during First Friday. Winter is an exciting time for galleries to refresh their space and inventory, and for artists to tuck in during the cold and dark months to create new bodies of work. Thank you for continuing to support the galleries and artists whose work they carry by shopping local!

Art Shop Gallery

202 W. Pioneer Ave.

Open Mondays to Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Art Shop Gallery is open for business, but not hosting a First Friday exhibit in January. They will return to monthly exhibits in February. Visit them online at artshopgallery.com.

Bunnell Street Arts Center

106 W. Bunnell Ave.

Closed through January

Bunnell Street Arts Center is closed for the month of January as they devote themselves to a bathroom remodel to provide wider access for people of all abilities. They will reopen in February with a new exhibit. Visit them online at bunnellarts.org.

Creative Fires Studio and Dean Gallery

40374 Waterman Road

Closed through January

Creative Fires Studio and the Dean Gallery will be closed to the public in January, reopening in February with new and current work on display. Visit them online at jeffreyhdean.com.

Fireweed Gallery

475 E. Pioneer Ave.

Closed until mid-February

Fireweed Gallery is closed for the month of January to refresh and restock and will reopen in mid February just in time for Valentine’s Day shopping. Visit them online at fireweedgallery.com.

Grace Ridge Brewing

870 Smoky Bay Way off Lake Street

Woodworking by Kim Schuster

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

Grace Ridge Brewing features two artists for the month of January — Leah Dunn and Julie Tomich. Dunn’s paintings are inspired by her work as a deckhand set-netting in Kasitsna Bay, including the natural beauty surrounding her and most especially, the ocean, which is reflected as a recurring theme of water in most of her paintings. Conversely, some of her paintings show the desolation and loss of natural beauty that is happening because of human activity. Through her art, Dunn strives to reconnect with an appreciation for the infinite details of life. Her primary mediums are acrylic, watercolor, and pen drawings on homemade paper.

Also showing is Julie Tomich with wood box panels painted with coffee and acrylic. During the start of the pandemic, Tomich lived in the beautiful woods of Alaska, and while keeping a narrow social circle, her world was large with nature and wildlife. Her flock of chickens also provided a new and exciting hobby and the tending of her flock engrossed her in the elements, and she learned much through the trials of predation and elements pertaining to the flocks safety and survival. For Tomich, there is something humorous and grounding about a chicken that makes a great artistic subject, as evidenced in her work in this exhibit.

Grace Ridge Brewing also hosts Chef Heather Bell, who will be providing a pop up menu 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 5, 6 and 7. Visit them online at graceridgebrewing.com

Homer Council on the Arts

355 W. Pioneer Ave.

Open Mondays to Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

While HCOA will be open and offering classes, community jam sessions, and a performance in January, they are taking the month off from hosting a gallery exhibit. Paintings by the Kachemak Bay Watercolor Society are on display at South Peninsula Hospital through the end of February. They can also be viewed online at homerart.org/gallery/. Looking to show your work? HOCA is currently accepting proposals for 2023-24 gallery exhibits at both HCOA and the gallery wall at South Peninsula Hospital. The application deadline is January 20 and can be found at homerart.org. Visit them online at homerart.org.

Ptarmigan Arts Back Room Gallery

471 E. Pioneer Ave.

Open Mondays to Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ptarmigan Arts invites the public to come out and see their newest member’s work. Lauren Simpson joined the gallery in December and her new display includes beautiful giclee fine art paper prints, oil on canvas originals, greeting cards, and vinyl stickers. Ptarmigan is currently accepting applications for new members and 2023 weekend show applications are now being accepted. Ptarmigan Arts will not hold extended First Friday hours in January and will be closed on Sundays through January for a gallery refurbishment project. Visit them online at ptarmiganarts.com.

Pratt Museum & Park

3779 Bartlett St.

Closed through January

The Pratt Museum will be closed until February as they prepare for exciting new exhibits. Everyone is invited to enjoy the Park, the trails behind the Museum that are open year round. Visit them online at prattmuseum.org.