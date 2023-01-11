20 years ago

The Homer Volunteer Fire Department put a lid on a fire that consumed a condominium Saturday before it spread through the 12-unit Bunnell Avenue complex. The fire began on the first floor of the two-story Baywatch Condominiums. The first floor condo, roughly in the middle of the complex, was fully engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived,

— From the issue of Jan. 2, 2003

30 years ago

By Wednesday, 122 boats were signed up for the 24 hour Tanner crab fishery scheduled to open at noon, tomorrow, if weather permits on Kachemak Bay. Biologist Al Kimkew, with the Department of Fish and Game in Homer, expected the fleet to take the entire 600,000 pound quota by the end of the opening.

— From the isse of Jan. 14, 1993

50 years ago

The January 1973 issues are missing from the Homer News archives.