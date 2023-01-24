20 years ago

The Kenai Peninsula Borough’s message to the six members of the Arctic Winter Games International Selection Committee on Friday was clear: “We want the games.” Those four words were repeated like a mantra throughout the committee’s 10-hour visit to the peninsula. They were repeated by each of borough’s mayors, by business and economic development leaders and by thousands of volunteers who turned out to show their support. The peninsula is vying against Juneau and Fairbanks to host the 2006 Arctic Winter Games. The games were last held in Alaska in 1996.

— From the issue of Jan. 23, 2003

30 years ago

The parade that wouldn’t go away last year, even after the state said it couldn’t happen because there was no permit, is back again Feb. 13 as the centerpiece of Homer Winter Carnival ‘93. And this year’s parade promises to be the best ever, said organizer John “Johnny B.” Bushell. “It’s an all-Homer event for every race, color, and creed,” Bushell said.

— From the issue of Jan. 28, 1993

50 years ago

The January 1973 issues are missing from the Homer News archives.