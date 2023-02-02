20 years ago

While the Alaska Islands and Oceans Visitors Center may still look quite industrial to the outside eye, for John Harris, it’s a building filled with eye-opening art and gut-grabbing exhibits. Harris, the chief of construction engineering and occupational safety for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, sees the half-finished building on the Sterling Highway as it will be this fall, not as the dusty frame of a form it currently is. His vision and reality came one step closer to alignment this week as the first of many artworks designed for the building was poured into place.

— From the issue of Feb. 6, 2003

30 years ago

Two bills introduced in the Alaska Senate last week would toss out new state regulations due to take effect later this month restricting state funding for abortions. Senate bills 53 and 55 would annul changes in abortion funding regulations filed by Lt. Gov. Jack Coghill on Jan. 20, and return to funding rules in existence in December 1992. The new regulations are expected to go into effect around Feb. 20.

— From the issue of Feb. 4, 1993

50 years ago

The January 1973 issues are missing from the Homer News archives.