20 years ago

The “Rainbow of Hope Helping Hands” building was officially dedicated and opened to the public on Saturday. Inez Clendenen, president of the Anchor Point Senior Citizens, welcomed everyone and gave a history of the Helping Hand store and its growth in Anchor Point. Assemblywoman Milli Martin officially cut the red ribbon and congratulated the seniors on a project of major importance to the Anchor Point community.

— From the issue of Feb. 27, 2003

30 years ago

Texaco Inc. recently finalized an out-of-court settlement with four Anchor Point families who alleged in a lawsuit that the company was responsible for contaminating their drinking water with a cancer-causing chemical. The amount of the settlement wasn’t disclosed but it was described by the plaintiffs’ lawyer as “significant.” The chemical, benzene, is believed to have originated from an underground fuel line at the now-abandoned Sterling Highway Texaco station.

— From the issue of Feb. 25, 1993

50 years ago

The January 1973 issues are missing from the Homer News archives.