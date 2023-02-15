20 years ago

Pinks keeping Tutka hatchery in the red. When the Cook Inlet Aquaculture Association Board of Directors sits down for its five-year state of the hatcheries meeting, it’s well understood that hatchery fish are subject to the same oceanic and atmospheric forces that affect the life cycles of natural Pacific salmon. When the fish return their ultimate value is subject to the economic forces that drive the world’s seafood market. At the Tutka Bay Hatchery located across the water from Homer those forces seem to be working in tandem against the salmon and bringing the facility to an uncertain crossroad.

— From the issue of Feb. 27, 2003

30 years ago

A group of Paul Banks Elementary School second-graders and their teacher have won a national contest after launching a literacy project to encourage new mothers to read to their infants. “Please read this book to your baby. It is important to read often,” said Michelle McCann in a letter to new mothers. She and other students in Caroline Venuti’s class wrote short messages they hope are given to mothers at South Peninsula Hospital as part of their Literacy at Birth Project.

— From the issue of March 4, 1993

50 years ago

The January 1973 issues are missing from the Homer News archives.