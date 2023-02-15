20 years ago

The House Fisheries Committee last week passed a bill that would allow fishermen to transport commercially caught fish for one another without acting for, or as, a licensed processor. Committee Chair Rep. Paul Seaton, R-Homer, sponsored House Bill 118, which was recommended by the Joint Legislative Salmon Task Force. If the bill is approved, it will help fishermen move fish to market more quickly by allowing them to consolidate their catches and transport their harvest on a single vessel.

— From the issue of March 6, 2003

30 years ago

Homer Police Sgt. Andy Klamser is on his way to FBI school while police dispatcher Deena Anderson is on her way to becoming Homer’s first woman officer. Klamser, 38, was notified last week that he’ll be the department’s fifth officer to go. During the three months of Klamser’s absence, Anderson will take over as a patrol officer, Police Chief Mike Daughtery said. She’ll be in field training for some or all of the three months.

— From the issue of March 11, 1993

50 years ago

The January 1973 issues are missing from the Homer News archives.