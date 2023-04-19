20 years ago

In the midst of verbal sparring over the changing face of Homer and the effects of the influx of such development as box stores, the town for the time being has avoided one sign of growth and development—a traffic light.

At it’s meeting this week, Homer City Council members voted to postpone action on an Alaska Department of Transportation offer to install a traffic signal at the corner of Lake Street and the Sterling Highway.

— From the issue of May 1, 2003

30 years ago

Abandoned Bear Cub Finds a Home

Wanda Reynolds said she cried last Thursday when Cuddles and Snuggles boarded the plane for Homer. “I tried to stop my tears but it was just like taking my babies,” said Reynolds who bottle-fed the abandoned black bear for 10 days at the logging camp in Windy Bay. The bears arrived in Homer for a brief stay, then headed to Grants Pass, Ore., where workers Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center plan to prepare them to return to the wild.

— From the issue of April 29, 1993

50 years ago

The January 1973 issues are missing from the Homer News archives.