20 years ago

Some dedicated folks have been busy over the past several months, planning a four-day party that begins today in Homer. They’ve been making arrangments, scheduling fun activities, food, music and contests. The first guests of honor, as it turns out, began arriving a couple of weeks ago. Some of those have already taken in the sights of this coastal burg and flown off to more exotic locales before the party officially started. But that doesn’t worry the party planners. They expect thousands more of these special guests to make their way to Kachemak Bay each day. Sound like Woodstock? Close. It’s the annual bash known as the Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival.

— From the issue of May 8, 2003

30 years ago

The Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival, which starts tomorrow and continues through Sunday, could bring a big boost to the early tourist season. At least one hotel owner says reservations are booming. At the Homer Chamber of Commerce, the phones are ringing off the hook with inquiries from around the state. And festival director Sally Oberstein said she knew of an Anchorage school group planning to bring 250 people.

— From the issue of May 6, 1993

50 years ago

The January 1973 issues are missing from the Homer News archives.