20 years ago

Finding affordable housing in Homer is not a problem only for those who are unemployed or on assistance. Those making wages on the low end of the salary scale face the dilemma of renting sub-standard facilities that may not have running water or other amenities, or sinking a substantial portion of their monthly income on rent. Again and again, those actively seeking solution to the community’s housing issues say the biggest barrier is community awareness. In larger communities, those struggling with housing issues are more visible…. But the problem, while less visible, still exists. People couch-surf, sometimes with small children, or live in camper shells or in uninsulated lean-tos with no running water.

— From the issue of May 15, 2003

30 years ago

Sadie Cove Lodge owner Keith Iverson said he was hurrying down a steep slope at Sadie Cove last week when he literally crashed into an unsuspecting black bear. Iverson said he and the bear tumbled, scratching and biting each other for about 200 feet. He said he bit off part of the bear’s ear before it broke free and ran into the woods. It all began on Wednesday afternoon of last week on the way back from a picnic lunch on the mountain, Iverson said. He met the bear at an altitude of about 1,500 feet.

— From the issue of May 13, 1993

50 years ago

The January 1973 issues are missing from the Homer News archives.