20 years ago

The Alice Witte Gymnasium swelled with pride Monday night as 98 Homer High graduates swaggered across the stage with diplomas in hand. The graduates not only distinguished themselves by meeting high school requirements, but by roping in approximately $500,000 in scholarship awards, said Ron Keffer, school principal. Before receiving the diplomas, the class was bombarded with a wide variety of advice from seven valedictorians as well as commencement speaker Patty Jay.

— From the issue of May 22, 2003

30 years ago

Passing the largest state budget since 1984 did not break campaign promises to cut state spending, Majority Leader Rep. Gail Phillips said Monday. The new state budget — about $3.2 billion, or nearer $5.1 billion when federal money is included — actually represents a reduction of spending from last year’s levels, despite the apparent increases, Phillips said. The higher numbers were due to the appropriation of more than $700 million to construction projects from so-called “one-time funding sources,” she said.

— From the issue of May 20, 1993