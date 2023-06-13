20 years ago

It seems to be a matter of philosophy, not economy, that led the governor to veto nearly $15 million in federal grants for Kodiak and Homer, including $450,000 for the Kachemak Heritage Land Trust’s purchase of the Baycrest Ski Trails. Homer’s representatives and project supporters are scratching their heads. The $450,000 was to cover 75% of the costs of purchasing a 160-acre Diamond Creek parcel that includes more than 25 kilometers of Nordic ski trails, and the 7-mile Homestead Trail.

— From the issue of June 19, 2003

30 years ago

Homer Mayor Harry Gregoire used his tie-breaking vote to kill a proposal Monday night that would have allowed Oceantrawl Inc. to sublease two acres on the Homer Spit to Circle DE Pacific, the wood-chip company. The vote came after the Homer City Council met for nearly two hours behind closed doors, discussing the ramifications of the lease with Anchorage-based City Attorney Gordon Tans. Council members Jack Cushing, Dennis Leach and Brian Sweiven voted against the lease agreement, while the council’s other three members voted for it. On another issue, the council voted 6-0 to pull gays and lesbians from a list of groups that would be protected under the city’s affirmative action policy.

— From the issue of June 17, 1993