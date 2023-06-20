20 years ago

South Peninsula Hospital Service Area residents have until Tuesday to mail their ballots to determine the fate of a $17 million expansion of the hospital. If approved, the plan also would finance a portion of the expansion costs by selling up to $10.5 million in general obligation bonds. Earlier this year the Kenai Peninsula Borough assembly voted unanimously to put the questions before voters. According to the hospital area service board, 1 mill of the current 1.75 mills property taxpayers now contribute to the operations of the hospital would be earmarked to help pay off the bond debt. However, at this time no increase in the 1.75 mill levy is anticipated.

— From the issue of June 26, 2003

30 years ago

Anchor Point resident Buzz Kyllonen described how he felt as he drove by an “Anchor Point Welcomes You” sign last week: “It was like someone kicked me in the stomach.” Kyllonen’s reaction wasn’t unlike others as news traveled through Anchor Point Friday afternoon that the eagle had been stolen from one of the town’s two hand-carved welcoming signs. It was sawed off with a chain saw, ironically the same tool that artist Farron Steele used to carve the signs north and south of Anchor Point in 1989.

— From the issue of June 24, 1993