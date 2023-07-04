20 years ago

Arguably the most popular fishing and camping section of the Anchor River could be subdivided and sold to as many as 20 private landowners if a plat plan submitted to the Kenai Peninsula Borough Platt Committee is approved Monday. Starting at the mouth of the Anchor River, the approximately 100 acres of land borders both sides of the river until the river veers east at the Anchor River State Recreation Area parking lot at the end of Beach Access Road. The land, which is privately owned by Paul Mutch and the Jacobs Corporation, has been eyed by public entities and private conservation groups for years, but no agreement has ever been reached regarding its value.

— From the issue of July 10, 2003

30 years ago

Thick gray clouds and rain squalls visible on the horizon threatened to drench the party all afternoon, as somewhere between 1,100 and 1,200 people lined up to stuff themselves at the Homer Chamber of Commerce’s fifth annual Seafood Festival on the Homer Spit. Meanwhile, hundreds more boated or flew to Seldovia for a day of food, fun and games.

— From the issue of July 8, 1993