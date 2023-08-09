20 years ago

Last week someone stole as many as five packages from the Homer Post Office and rifled through them before abandoning them, open and scattered in the road. A city worker discovered the packages near Heath Street and Hazel Avenue, and notified Postmaster Michael Moore. Moore made sure the packages made it to their intended recipients, along with a letter notifying them of the crime. Police were alerted, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service — the enforcement arm of the Post Office — sent an investigator. Tampering with U.S. mail is a federal offense, punishable by jail time, Moore said.

— From the issue of Aug. 14, 2003

30 years ago

Two lower Kenai Peninsula youngsters took third- and fifth-place awards in the finals of the 1993 ARCO Jesse Owens Games National Championships in Los Angeles last week. Homer’s Shane Glanville placed third in his age group in the boys’ high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 5 inches — good for a bronze medal. Port Graham’s Lucinda Totemoff placed fifth in her age group in the girls’ softball throw with a toss of 153 feet, 5 inches. The youngsters reached the Los Angeles finals by prevailing in successive competitions in Homer, Kenai and Anchorage. They were among 192 athletes, including about three dozen from Alaska, to reach the finals, from among more than 800,000 across the United States who competed in the games.

— From the issue of Aug. 12, 1993