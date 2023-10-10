20 years ago

With the tourist and fishing seasons winding down, many Homer summer workers have hung up their raingear and are looking forward to a relaxing winter. Not so for Annelisa Gross. Although her summer job operating the tour boat M/V Discovery has ended, she starts her second summer job this month — an austral summer job. Gross leaves Homer in a few weeks for Christchurch, New Zealand, and on to her second season at Amundsen-Scott Station at the South Pole, where she will spend the next five months working in facilities maintenance at the Antarctic scientific station.

— From the issue of Oct. 16, 2003

30 years ago

Homer’s Snooks Moore is one of three West Coast fishermen selected as 1993 Fishermen of the Year by National Fisherman magazine. She is the first woman to receive the honor. If anybody embodies the essence of fishing, it’s Moore, said Brad Matsen, Pacific Coast editor for National Fisherman. “You don’t even talk about Snooks as a highliner until you say she’s fished Bristol Bay, False Pass and Cook Inlet,” he said. “I feel chagrined that — given the enormous contribution women have made to the industry — we haven’t done it before now.”

— From the issue of Oct. 14, 1993