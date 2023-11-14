20 years ago

Homer’s long-time goal of a developed town center is in the middle of things again. This time, the Town Center Development Committee and several others invested in the library campaign want to discuss building the new library on the 4.7 acres the city recently purchased from the University of Alaska. It is along Pioneer Avenue in the core of Homer’s central business district. As a way to start the dialogue at the city council level, the committee decided at its last meeting to dedicate $5,000 to exploring the issue as well as outline its reasoning in a letter to the council and the Library Advisory Board.

— From the issue of Nov. 20, 2003

30 years ago

A loose coalition of Homer trail advocates has won the assistance of the National Parks service in developing a comprehensive trail plan to coordinate efforts of nonprofit groups and government agencies. Kevin Keeler, a Park Service outdoor recreation planner, said the Park Service is donating three months of his time over the coming year. Brian Bennet, a vice-chairman of Homer’s Parks and Recreation Commission, said the idea for a coordinated bicycle- and hiking-trails group arose most recently with the commission. But city administrators felt the scope of the project — which might reach from Seldovia to Anchor Point and the Caribou Hills — exceeded the commission’s purview.

— From the issue of Nov. 18, 1993