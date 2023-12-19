20 years ago

Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, has filed a bill for consideration by the Legislature that would authorize the state to buy back shallow natural gas leases in the Homer area. The leases, issued by the state in June, allow for coal bed methane for exploration at depths of 3,000 feet or less. Many Lower Peninsula residents testified against the leases at a handful of public hearings since the leases were first announced. Among concerns about private property invasion and health issues were complaints that the state did not advertise the lease in either of Homer’s two local newspapers.

— From the issue of Dec. 25, 2003

30 years ago

A Homer man who claimed in a news broadcast that he played “Taps” at the funeral of President John F. Kennedy some 30 years ago has admitted he was lying when he gave such an account to KBBI Public Radio. The Homer News also disseminated the false account by publishing a story based on the broadcast. Steve Boyle Sr. said Friday that he was perpetrating a hoax on KBBI Public Radio newsman David Webster, to whom he granted an interview that was the basis for a broadcast on Nov. 22, the 30th anniversary of Kennedy’s assassination.

— From the issue of Dec. 23, 1993