20 years ago

Homer has always been home to a diverse population, but in 2003 that diversity was magnified when the war in Iraq caused as many as 100 residents to line up on Pioneer Avenue each week, half for and half against. On one side of the street were those who opposed the war, some of whom dressed in black as part of an international movement called the Women in Black. On the other, supporters of the troops, some of whom had family members in the military, waved American flags. The war, and the weekly line-ups in the middle of town, caused many to express their opinions on the pages of the Homer News.

— From the issue of Jan. 1, 2004

30 years ago

A year in review. In 1993, Homer’s picturesque view finally was spared the logger’s blade as Kachemak Bay State Park was made whole again. And parents battled over what books children should be able to see at school. Vocal denouncement from Homer-area residents prompted the state to drop its plans to sell the right to explore for oil under much of the land around Kachemak Bay. Commercial fishermen in Southeast Alaska started an effort to limit the take of sport halibut charters such as those that operate from Homer. And Homer was named one of the best small towns in the Pacific Northwest.

— From the issue of Dec. 30, 1993