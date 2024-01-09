20 years ago

The Bay Side Lounge passed away late last month at its home of more than 40 years on Pioneer Avenue. The bar is survived by its new owners, Dali Frazer, Colt Belmonte, their dog Suby and by patrons, current and former employees and anyone looking for a watering hole after 2 a.m. No funeral is planned; instead a wake will be held to honor its passing on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. at the newly opened “Alibi” at the same location. All are invited to attend. Co-owner Frazer said the wake will help the public with the transition of ownership, and will jumpstart a new chapter in the building’s history.

— From the issue of Jan. 15, 2004

30 years ago

Either spend savings or raise taxes: that is the choice borough assembly members will face as they begin to hash out next year’s budget, Mayor Don Gilman said Tuesday. The borough may be facing a $1.5 million deficit next year largely because of the drop in state aid and the rising costs of disposing garbage. With less optimism that Cook Inlet oil finds will boost revenues in a few years, Gilman is favoring increasing taxes and holding onto the borough’s bank account for the time being. That option likely will mean the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly will have to bite the bullet and raise the property tax mill rate next year. The current mill rate is 8.55 which means the owner of a $100,000 house pays $855 a year in borough property taxes.

— From the issue of Jan. 13, 1994