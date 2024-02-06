20 years ago

This year’s Homer carnival may be held in the dead of winter, but with its Valentine’s Day celebration, activities have taken on a decidedly heart-warming flavor. Organizers say this year’s lineup is sure to beat out cabin fever and provide fun for all. Kicking off the celebration (literally) is a fundraiser that promises glitz, glamour and possibly even some fish-net stockings. The Homer Theatre is holding a fundraiser for the Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic starting at 5:15 p.m. titled “A Glamorous Pageant of Men.” A select group of men will take the stage in drag to compete for the Miss Homer title.

— From the issue of Feb. 12, 2004

30 years ago

The schedule shaping up for the Homer Winter Carnival appears to offer something for everyone — from mask-making and a school carnival for children to a beer-tasting contest for adults, wrestling, fishing and races. Big-band dancing, chamber music, a ball, a spaghetti feed and a barbecue are planned. As always, there is the Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday. The highlight for children may be the annual children’s carnival Saturday afternoon at Paul Banks Elementary School on East End Road. PTA member Pat Case said each classroom is organizing a game.

— From the issue of Feb. 10, 1994