A light meal to fuel fun family outings

This French onion frittata is delicious and not too filling. (Photo by Tressa Dale/Peninsula Clarion)

Our little one has been loving his first after- school sport.

The first spring he was walking we strapped his little boots into training skis and helped him shuffle slowly along the flat expanse of the lake as we clapped and cooed at his natural ease. It came to him so intuitively — it was like he had done it before. The next winter he moved a little more on his own, pushing a sled to keep his balance down the long road to grandma’s house. We could take him on longer adventures in the trees, always with the promise of cocoa and cookies before we turned back.

This year he was finally old enough to participate in a professional class, so we put a pair of real skis and tiny poles under the Christmas tree for him and obsessively refreshed the sign-up page until the moment registration opened (it’s a very popular class and fills up in minutes, so this was necessary). He got a spot and was thrilled to hear he would have real lessons with other kids his age.

We’ve had to miss a lot of classes due to weather or skiing conditions, but he’s enjoyed every one. On the way he tries to guess what dinosaur will lead the group that day, and the lessons always end with a daddy-assisted trip down the big hill.

He’s learned side-stepping and turning and dead-bugging to right his skis after a tumble, but he’s most proud of learning how to get himself back on his feet unassisted. He was so proud of himself he told everyone he saw for days, “I can get up all by myself!”

Lessons are ending this week, but we will be sure to refresh that page as many times as necessary to get him a spot next year.

Outside of hectic weekday practices, we also take him out on weekends for long, relaxing adventures as a family, usually after a light lunch. This French onion frittata is delicious and not too filling, so it won’t weigh you down on the trail.

Ingredients:

9 eggs

2 yellow onions

1 cup beef stock

½ cup shredded Gruyere cheese

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Fresh parsley for garnish

Salt and white pepper to taste

Directions:

Thinly slice the onions and put in a large, flat pan over medium heat. Cook, stirring often until they have browned the pan.

Deglaze with a splash of beef stock, scrape the brown bits off the bottom of the pan, and cook until the onions are dry again and there is more brown at the bottom of the pan.

Repeat the process until all the beef stock is gone and the onions are brown and sweet. This will take about 30 minutes.

When the onions are caramelized, turn off the heat and let them sit while you prepare the rest of the frittata.

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

Beat the eggs, mustard, salt and white pepper until smooth.

Lightly grease your oven-safe cooking vessel — a round casserole dish or skillet works well.

Gently stir the onions into the eggs, then pour into the cooking dish.

Sprinkle the shredded cheese over the top and put in the oven for about 15 minutes, or until the center no longer jiggles when you shake the pan.

Garnish with parsley.

Serve warm with a side salad.