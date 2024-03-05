20 years ago

New security measures for the Homer Airport should be in place by tourist season, said John Madden, federal security director for the Transportation Security Administration in Anchorage. “We are aiming for before the tourist season starts,” he said this week. The upgraded security will create a secure area for passengers and provide screening of carry-on baggage. TSA now screens checked baggage only. The TSA administrator for Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Madden said local security screeners will be hired soon and equipment installed over the next two months. Installing a security area will involve some minor remodeling of the airport, he said.

— From the issue of March 11, 2004

30 years ago

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School Board adopted a $71.6 million operating budget for the 1994-1995 school year Monday night but a vote on the school districts controversial strategic plan wil have to wait until next month. The board’s vote on the budget was unanimous and it now goes to the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly. Action on the new strategic plan, however, was another matter. The board postponed action on the measure that proponents call a guide for delivering education in district schools into the next century but that opponents warn is a formula for academic mediocrity and a threat to family values.

— From the issue of March 10, 1994