20 years ago

Homer media took a total of 25 awards at the 50th annual Alaska Press Club Awards banquet held Saturday night in Anchorage. The print media contest is broken down into large and small newspaper divisions for most of the individual awards. All weekly and all daily newspapers compete for best in the state regardless of their size. The Homer News won 10 awards, including second place in the best weekly newspaper category. The Anchorage Chronicle won first place, unseating last year’s winner, the Anchorage Press, which did not place this year. The Tundra Drums won third.

— From the issue of April 22, 2004

30 years ago

The Kachemak Heritage Land Trust is trying something new, at least for Alaska, to preserve 145 acres of land for sale on East End Road bordering the Cottonwood-Eastland Addition to Kachemak Bay State Park. The land trust is working with the owner and the listing agent, Tom Hall of Bay Realty, to find a conservation buyer — a buyer willing to place a conservation easement on the land after purchase. The present owner, who lives in California, has given the land trust until May 15 to find such a buyer. The trust can keept trying after that, said Director Sally Kabisch. But after May 15, the seller will also entertain offers from other buyers.

— From the issue of April 21, 1994