20 years ago

Following citizen complaints, the city of Homer issued a stop-work order last Friday for a fill project on Bishop’s Beach, city Planning Director Beth McKibben said. According to borough records, the land belongs to Rick and Connie Vann of Kasilof. McKibben said Monday the Vanns had not applied for the required city permit as required by recent changes to the city zoning code, but were in the process of applying. Last week, fill consisting of stumps and debris was placed on the upper part of a 1.25-acre parcel on Charles Way, off Main Street just west of the beach parking lot. Large boulders were placed below the toe of the bluff, and driftwood logs were removed from the storm berm and placed around the fill area.

— From the issue of June 10, 2004

30 years ago

Homer Volunteer Fire Department officials will begin circulating petitions this week asking voters who live outside Homer if they’re willing to pay more taxes through emergency service areas to help pay to run the fire department. If some 90 signatures are gathered and otherwise meet legal requirements, voters in the Diamond Ridge, Fritz Creek and new Kachemak Bay voting precincts will decide in the October election whether they want to establish the service areas.

— From the issue of June 9, 1994