20 years ago

All across town last week, TV listings were checked, VCRs were programmed, and Olympic fans of all ages stayed up well past their bedtime to watch Homer’s two Olympic athletes, Stacey Borgman and Tela O’Donnell compete against the world’s best. They watched as Borgman just missed a spot at the finals in her event, the lightweight double sculls by .73 seconds Thursday morning. They watched with O’Donnell as Canadian Tonya Veerbeck beat Russian Olga Smirnova in the 55kg freestyle wrestling event, eliminating O’Donnell from medal contention Sunday night. To some who watched this week — who tend to color Olympic success only in gold, silver and bronze — Homer’s Olympians merely fell short. Success at the Olympics, however, is often painted with a wider brush.

— From the issue of Aug. 26, 2004

30 years ago

Students, local residents and city officials lined up last week to tell members of the University of Alaska board of regents how they feel about Homer’s campus. What the regents heard could have left them with only one impression: Homer-area residents are serious about the Kachemak Bay Branch of the Kenai Peninsula College. They want a new campus and a bigger curriculum that will allow students to complete their studies here rather than in Anchorage. Jerome Komisar, president of the University of Alaska, said a new campus will be built. It is just a matter of time.

— From the issue of Aug. 25, 1994