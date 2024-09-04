20 years ago

While Homer’s library staff gets to vote on the color scheme for the new library, Homer residents will vote on whether the city should borrow money to help build it. Proposition 1 on the Oct. 5 ballot will read: “Shall the City of Homer borrow funds, which shall be a general obligation of the City, in an amount not to exceed $2,200,000 ($2.2 Million) for the purpose of constructing and equipping the new Homer Public Library?” A “yes” vote won’t oblige the city to borrow that much money, but will give the city permission to take a loan if one is needed. A positive vote will do more than just OK a loan, said Michael Hawfield of the Library Advisory Board. “It will be a tool for raising additional funds if passed,” Hawfield said.

— From the issue of

Sept. 9, 2004

30 years ago

A woman who got all the city permits needed to put a “modular home” on property she owns in downtown Homer is facing legal action by some of her neighbors who say the structure is really a “mobile home” and violates the city zoning and subdivision covenants. All in all, Madeline Pruett says she’s pretty angry — angry at a Homer attorney who is leading the charge against her structure, angry at the city for showing what she says are signs of reneging on its permit, and angry because she and her husband, Tom, have sunk all they have into their new property where she runs her business, a child day-care center.

— From the issue of

Sept. 8, 1994