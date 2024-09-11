20 years ago

Change is in the air for Homer’s halibut charter businesses. As early as 2005, but not likely until at least 2006, the charter industry may experience new limitations imposed by a proposed individual fishing quota system currently being developed by the National Marine Fisheries Service. Once implemented, it will be the first such system for sport fish harvest in the nation. While some charter operators endorse the quota plan, which would allocate a certain number of fish to operators based on historical catches from the 1990s, others are concerned about the precedent it sets and the impact it will have on the industry.

— From the issue of Sept. 16, 2004

30 years ago

There have been numerous sightings of humpback whales in Kachemak Bay during the last month. Federal enforcers are warning boaters not to harass them of face fines of up to $25,000. The National Marine Fisheries Service sent an enforcement officer to Homer this week in part to investigate reports of charter boats chasing humpbacks in Kachemak Bay, said Steve Meyer, special agent in charge of the agency’s Alaska enforcement division. Leigh Selig, the agent in Homer, said he’s taken four complaints and expects more soon.

— From the issue of Sept. 15, 1994