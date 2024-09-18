Spicing up French toast and school mornings

This recipe can be served toasted with butter and sweetened with syrup and a liberal dusting of cinnamon sugar. (Photo by Tressa Dale/Peninsula Clarion)

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This recipe can be served toasted with butter and sweetened with syrup and a liberal dusting of cinnamon sugar. (Photo by Tressa Dale/Peninsula Clarion)

Swipe or click to see more

This recipe can be served toasted with butter and sweetened with syrup and a liberal dusting of cinnamon sugar. (Photo by Tressa Dale/Peninsula Clarion)

Swipe or click to see more

This past week marked the one-year anniversary of my first day as a full-time working mom. Over the past year, through hiccups and tough-learned lessons, I have surpassed my own expectations and reinvented myself once again.

I wondered as I embarked on this journey if I would have the discipline and fortitude to accomplish all the things I wanted to each day. Whether I would become exhausted by the pressure and let a ball drop somewhere … let my home fall into disarray, compromise on healthy meals and fall back on junk food and takeout or give up on fitness and opt to lounge in every free hour. Would I rise to the task or crumble?

This year I proved to myself that I am indeed capable by keeping all those balls flying high. Early morning workouts, healthy packed lunches and hot breakfasts every single day, a consistently tidy home and, here and there, some time to lounge as well.

The days go by quickly, but they are full and wholesome, and I fall asleep (early) each night with exhausted satisfaction and a plan for the next day. For now, it’s not so hard. That may change, but so will I, and now I know for sure I’m up to the challenge.

I have also managed to maintain my hobby through it all and baked breads and cakes and cookies often. This weekend I found some old raisins in the back of my pantry and decided to use them for some cinnamon raisin walnut bread to spice up my son’s French toast.

This recipe is not as sweet as other versions, as I intended to serve it with syrup, but served toasted with butter and a liberal dusting of cinnamon sugar would also be delicious.

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

Ingredients:

For the dough

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 ½ cups milk

2 tablespoons active dry yeast

1 cup raisins

For the filling

4 tablespoon butter, room temperature

2/3 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

¾ cup chopped walnuts

Directions:

Sift together the flour, salt, sugar, raisins and cinnamon in a large mixing bowl.

Melt the butter and stir into the milk, then heat in a saucepan until about 110 degrees.

Stir in the yeast and let sit for 10 minutes, until bubbly.

Pour the yeast mixture into the dry ingredients and mix until combined. The dough will be very sticky.

Cover with a clean kitchen towel and let rise for 1 hour, or until doubled in size.

While the dough rises, make the filling by creaming together the room temperature butter, cinnamon and brown sugar, then fold in the walnuts. Set aside.

Punch the dough down and turn out onto a liberally floured surface. Dust the top of the dough with flour as well.

Gently roll the dough out into a rectangle about 12-by-14 inches.

Spread the filling across the entire surface of the dough, all the way to the edges.

Roll the dough starting from a shorter end all the way up.

Line a standard loaf pan with parchment, enough up the sides to use as a handle to lift the finished loaf out of the pan.

Carefully transfer the rolled loaf into the pan, tucking the edges under to seal the sugar inside to prevent burning.

Let the loaf rise in the pan for 30 minutes.

Brush a little milk over the top and bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes, or until the surface is browned and hardened and the loaf makes a hollow sound when you thump the top.

Immediately lift the hot bread out of the pan and move to a cooling rack to prevent moisture condensation and a soggy bottom.

Serve as French toast at 6:45 a.m. on school days.