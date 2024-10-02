Soothing soup for fall days

This roasted pumpkin, apple and carrot soup is smooth and sweet. (Photo by Tressa Dale/Peninsula Clarion)

This roasted pumpkin, apple and carrot soup is smooth and sweet. (Photo by Tressa Dale/Peninsula Clarion)

Its finally October which makes it pumpkin season… and flu season.

My husband and I woke up to the sounds of whimpering and came downstairs to find our sweet boy delirious with fever. After a quick conversation we decided to take him out into the night to the hospital for emergency care.

We strapped his burning body into the car seat and drove out with anxious stomachs. We rushed in and were brought quickly to a bed, and he slowly closed his fever-glazed eyes when we tucked him in. Our darling child followed directions in the exam and took his medicine without complaint and, after the culprit was identified, we were released with orders for meds and rest.

Although it should not surprise me anymore, I’m always shocked at how quickly a young one can go from energetic to terrifyingly ill in just hours.

I like to make chicken broth all year round, but it becomes especially important in the fall and winter months, when we seem to catch every bug, and I need nutritious staples ready to use in lazy meals. I had been taking up a few hours every other weekend or so to make it on the stove, but recently I have been using my crockpot for a much more convenient, and — dare I say, better — chicken bone broth.

This method is tidier, is almost completely passive, and after a few days you have a clear but rich broth. Simply place your cleaned chicken carcass in the pot, cover with water, close the lid tightly, and set on low. Do not disturb for three days unless to add more water (but it probably won’t be necessary). Strain and keep for up to one week in the refrigerator.

It so happened that I had some stock ready to go in the crockpot the day after our midnight scare, so I decided to use it to make a comforting soup.

This roasted pumpkin, apple and carrot soup is smooth and sweet, perfect for soothing a sick kid and worried-sick parents. I used my bone broth for the nutritional benefits, but you can substitute vegetable stock for a vegan version.

Roasted Pumpkin, Apple and Carrot Soup

Ingredients:

1 small pie pumpkin

2 large carrots

2 apples, peeled (I used honeycrisp because I had them on hand, but any red or pink variety will work)

4 cups chicken bone broth or vegetable stock

1/3 cup maple syrup

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

Pumpkin seeds and chevre cheese (optional) for garnish

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

Wash the pumpkin, cut off the top and remove the innards.

Cut into quarters and arrange flesh side up on a baking sheet.

Roast for 1 hour or until the flesh is soft and the edges are darkening.

Peel and roughly chop the carrots and apples and add to the roasting pan.

Roast until the carrots are soft, about 20-30 minutes.

Transfer all the roasted vegetables to a large pot, pour on the bone broth or stock, and bring to a boil.

Move the soup to a blender or use an immersion blender to puree until smooth.

Turn the heat off.

Taste and add the salt, maple syrup and cinnamon.

Serve with crumbled goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, and an extra dusting of cinnamon.

***I wanted my soup a bit sweeter, so I added a fat teaspoon of brown sugar to mine at the table. Adding some spice to the soup with a bit of cayenne and a generous cracking of black pepper would also be delicious.***