20 years ago

Homer voters on Tuesday agreed to allow the city to borrow up to $2.2 million to build a new public library but rejected a second proposal to increase the sales tax by one-half of 1 percent. Unofficial results showed 62 percent of voters — 868 out of the 1,425 who cast a ballot Tuesday — said “yes” to the library proposition. Library Advisory Board members said the strong show of support will be noticed by federal funding sources and individual foundations, allowing the board to pursue funding from those groups.

— From the issue of Oct. 7, 2004

30 years ago

An earthquake measuring 8.1 on the Richter scale centered 167 miles off the northeast corner of the Japanese island of Hokkaido struck at 5:23 a.m. Alaska time triggering a tsunami warning Tuesday for coastal areas in the Pacific Ocean, including waters around Homer. However, no major wave developed. A 6-inch-high wave was recorded at Shemya at 8:32 a.m. Homer time, but in Adak at 9:24 a.m. the wave was a no-show, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii. No wave appeared at Dutch Harbor, Sand Point and in Homer later in the day.

— From the issue of Oct. 6, 1994