20 years ago

On Monday morning, several hundred students spent part of their morning watching brightly dressed monks sing, dance and twitch the ears of a giant snow lion costume. The Mystical Arts of Tibet, a touring company of Drepung Loseling Monastery, came to West Homer Elementary and Paul Banks Elementary schools as part of the Bunnell Street Gallery’s continued effort to enhance the exposure of area students to art, but it wasn’t without a hefty dose of controversy.

— From the issue of Oct. 21, 2004

30 years ago

A majority of the roughly 90 people who turned out for a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service hearing on the proposed Homer Bypass visitor’s center said they want the aquarium back in the plans. Others, however, said they’re against keeping puffins and murres in captivity and the $1 million price tag for the 38,000-gallon seabird aquarium — coupled with the $182,000 a year it would take to run it — is too costly.

— From the issue of Oct. 20, 1994