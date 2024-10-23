20 years ago

Officials from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced Wednesday the state has withdrawn its proposal to lift a ban on on-bottom aquatic farming in Homer and surrounding areas. In July, the state announced the proposal, which would have overturned a three-year-old ban on clam farming in the Kachemak Bay Critical Habitat Area. The policy shift would have permitted state officials to consider applications for on-bottom farms, a style that would be suitable for raising littleneck clams on nearby tidelands.

— From the issue of Oct. 28, 2004

30 years ago

Bike and hiking trails, a new library and a new college campus, even a skateboard park were made high priorities on the city’s new wish lists for state funding Monday night, as the Homer City Council began showing a new preference for quality-of-life improvements rather than nuts-and-bolts projects. It was those projects that filled the council chambers for public hearings on the city’s five separate wish lists that will be sent to state lawmakers and state agencies as well as the Alaska Municipal League.

— From the issue of Oct. 27, 1994