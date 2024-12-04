20 years ago

Santa Claus waves from the back of the Homer Volunteer Fire Department’s Willys Jeep, Engine No. 1, as he arrives for the Christmas tree lighting last Friday evening at WKFL Park. Mayor Jim Hornaday — with assistance from his dog, Sparky — officiated at the ceremony. Kate Mitchell, a member of the Homer Chamber of Commerce Retail Committee and the organizer of the tree lighting, said this was the first time in eight years Homer had a lit Christmas tree at WKFL park, a tradition she said she hopes will continue. The chamber, city of Homer and Christmas Decor sponsored the tree, with electricity donated by Homer Electric Association.

— From the issue of Dec. 9, 2004

30 years ago

Pilots in 14 aircraft, ranging from C-130 transport planes to Jayhawk helicopters, and at least a dozen small private planes took advantage of clear skies Tuesday to continue searching for the pilot of a SouthCentral Air mail and cargo plane who has been missing since Saturday morning. The pilots, shut down due to heavy snow storms Sunday and Monday morning, continued searching Monday afternoon, Tuesday and yesterday for Wesley Ballard, 32, of Kenai.

— From the issue of Dec. 8, 1994