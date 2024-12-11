20 years ago

Kathy Dunn, marketing director for the Alaska Travel Industry Association, told a Homer Chamber of Commerce luncheon that the city has done a good job of attracting visitors. One of the association’s recent studies showed 45 percent of visitors traveling on the Sterling Highway indicated that they had traveled to Homer during their trip. Another study showed that 42 percent of all visitors to Alaska said that they had visited the Kenai Peninsula. Of those, half said they would return.

— From the issue of Dec. 16, 2004

30 years ago

The Kachemak Heritage Land Trust expanded its land holdings by a factor of 10 on Monday when it purchased 200 acres of wildlife habitat five miles north of Anchor Point. Joan Terry-Comerford agreed to sell the parcel, which the Kenai Peninsula Borough has appraised at $98,000, for just $1,200, said Sally Oberstein, the land trust’s director. The difference between the fair market value of the land and the sale price is considered a charitable donation for tax purposes, Oberstein said. Stariski Creek flows through one corner of the land, which lies off Cottonfield Avenue. The parcel includes dense spruce forest, open bogs and a tremendous variety of wildflowers. Moose, bears, small mammals and songbirds frequent the site, Oberstein said.

— From the issue of Dec. 15, 1994