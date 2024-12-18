20 years ago

For years, Jackie Dentz and her family would fly each holiday to Florida to be with her parents, thinking each year could be their last. “Then finally it was,” said Dentz, her eyes tearing at the memory. “As Dentz faced the first Christmas without her parents, she tried to muster up some holiday spirit, but couldn’t do it. Then she thought of a solution. Instead of spending Christmas at home thinking about the past, she started a new tradition. Dentz, who owns the Frosty Bear Ice Cream Parlor and The Den, a restaurant above the parlor, decided to invite anyone and everyone without somewhere else to go to come be her guest for a holiday dinner.

— From the issue of Dec. 23, 2004

30 years ago

Alternatives ranging from a protected boat launch to a harbor for 123 boats appear to be feasible for Anchor Point according to a federal study to be completed next month. Pat Richardson, spokeswoman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said alternatives examined under the $142,000 reconnaissance study would get more detailed scrutiny if the Corps proceeds with a $700,000 feasibility study. But the state, the Kenai Peninsula Borough or some other local sponsor would have to pay half the cost of that, she said. Stan Brust, manager of the reconnaissance study, said the state is considering whether to help pay.

— From the issue of Dec. 22, 1994