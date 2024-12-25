20 years ago

For four years, organic and bulk food buffs have been shopping at Laurel and Doug Epps charming natural food store at the East Village mall. The couple has owned Home Sweet Homer — the store with Bruce Edwards’ detailed mural on the side of the building — since buying the space in 2000. Laurel, however, had to cut her hours drastically following an auto accident two years ago. The couple put the store on the market but have not received any serious offers to buy. They plan to close their doors on Friday.

— From the issue of Dec. 30, 2004

30 years ago

Homer birders counted a record 12,660 birds in this year’s annual National Audubon Society Christmas bird count. A Homer biologist said the reason appears to be a bumper crop of spruce cones. Biologist Dave Erikson, who works with the firm Dames & Moore and who compiled this year’s count, said birders found record numbers of three species that feed on spruce seeds.

— From the issue of Dec. 29, 1994