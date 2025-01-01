20 years ago

South Peninsula Hospital’s expansion project has received a sizeable measure of help from an Alaska Department of Health and Social Services grant totalling more than $927,000. At its regular meeting in Soldotna, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly voted unanimously Tuesday to approve Ordinance 2004-19-30, accepting and appropriating the $927,151 grant from the Denali Commission’s program providing funding for such projects. The department administers the commission grant program.

— From the issue of Jan. 6, 2005

30 years ago

A local writer and humorist has been tasked by Alaska’s new governor to be part of a team which will hash out ideas for creating new jobs. Tom Bodett, who was master of ceremonies at Gov. Tony Knowles’ inaugural, is one of about 300 Alaskans asked to be part of 13 transition teams the governor is putting together for a one-day brainstorming session of ways to improve life in Alaska. Bodett will join the Economic and Community Development Transition Team, chaired by Greg Carr of Carr Gottstein Foods Co. The team is to meet in Juneau on Friday the 13th.

— From the issue of Jan. 5, 1995