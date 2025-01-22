20 years ago

A preliminary schools’ budget under discussion at a round of public hearings on the Kenai Peninsula this week could require spending as much as $1.7 million from the district’s savings to bring it into balance, the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District’s chief financial officer said Monday in Homer. That may appear a sizeable shortfall, CFO Melody Douglas told the small audience attending a Homer public forum on the budget, but the proposed FY 2006 spending plan is actually closer to being in balance at this point in the annual budget cycle than any budget in recent years.

— From the issue of Jan. 27, 2005

30 years ago

High school principals who warned school district officials recently that they’re seeing an increase in drug- and alcohol-related incidents now have a freer hand to discipline students. Now, the procedures for principals to expel students have been streamlined. The Kenai Peninsula School Board adopted an interim disciplinary policy at its meeting in Soldotna on Monday. The interim policy, which goes into effect Feb. 1, gives principals the latitude to recommend expulsion, even for first offenses, when students are found in possession of or under the influence of illegal drugs or alcohol on school grounds.

— From the issue of Jan. 26, 1995