20 years ago

It was a field of big-name mushers at the Tustumena 200 sled dog race last weekend, with 30 teams pushing for first place in the 200-mile portion of the event —an Iditarod qualifying race — and 11 teams running in the 100-mile competition. Homer’s Jason Cameron, winner of the 100-mile race in 2001, returned to the 100-mile course again this year, along with lead dog Raccoon. Breaking out of Sunday’s early morning darkness, Cameron crossed the finish line in seventh place at 7:31 a.m., 26 minutes behind sixth-place winner Jeremy Malloy of Sterling, and 11 minutes ahead of Jane Faulkner of Soldotna.

— From the issue of Feb. 3, 2005

30 years ago

Homer city employees say they want a union to be their bargaining agent in contract negotiations with the city. Some 64 employees, the bulk of the city work force, signed petitions last week urging the Homer City Council to grant approval for the Alaska Public Employees Association to be their agent. The petitioners say they want a collective-bargaining agreement with the city on wages, hours, benefits and working conditions.

— From the issue of Feb. 2, 1995